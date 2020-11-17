Limestone County teacher charged with sex crimes resigns

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A man employed at Clements High School was charged with engaging in a sex act with a student under the age of 19 on October 9th.

On November 11th, a unanimous vote by the Limestone County School Board accepted the resignation of that employee, 26-year-old Brody Gibson.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Brody Gibson with school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under 19. His bond was $5,000.

The Clements High School website listed Gibson as a sixth and seventh-grade social studies teacher, as well as the high school head baseball coach.