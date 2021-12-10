Limestone County Sheriff’s Office warns of new phone scam

(WHNT) — Officials with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) are warning people about a new phone scam in the area.

According to LSCO, the scam involves potential victims being called about their package being intercepted by Homeland Security because there are illegal items in it.

The scammer then tells the person to press 1 to speak to an officer. After pressing 1, the scammer will lie and say the potential victim is facing felony charges, but they can prevent a warrant by sending a gift card number, credit card number, or banking number.

“During this busy time of year, scammers will try to take advantage of you, don’t be a victim of this scam,” said Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin. “Homeland Security will never call you and request money to prevent a warrant.”

“If you receive a call that you are concerned about, don’t hesitate to contact the Sheriff’s Office and speak with one of our investigators,” McLaughlin concluded.