Limestone County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspects who broke into cars

ELKMONT, Ala. – Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help to find two people who broke into cars over the July 4th weekend.
LCSO said Joesph Dakota Medley was seen on security footage breaking into several cars in Elkmont. They also said that Medley broke into cars at some of the same locations in July of 2020. There are seven felony warrants out for his arrest.
Deputies are also looking for Medley’s girlfriend, Jennifer Nicole Britten. She has one warrant for aiding Medley.
Anyone with knowledge of where Medley and Britten are located is asked to contact Investigator Durden at 256-232-0111.