Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reports phone scam

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office phone number has been used in a phone scam in the area.

LCSO said that they have received several reports from people who received phone calls from a number that appeared to be the Sheriff’s Office. The callers would tell individuals that they had missed a court date or failed to report for jury duty and had to pay a fee in order to avoid a warrant from being issued for them.

Michelle Williamson, a spokesperson for LCSO, emphasized that they do not operate this way. They do not contact people and ask for money over the phone.

Those that receive a call like this are asked to contact the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 232-0111.