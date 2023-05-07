LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Limestone County Sherriff’s Office (LSCO) says they are looking for an inmate who “walked away” from a work detail.

LSCO says James Travis “Bubba” Carwile walked away from a work detail outside the Limestone County Detention Center.

Courtesy: Limestone County Sheriff’s Office

Carwile is a 42-year-old white male. He is 6’0″ tall and weighs 190 pounds according to LSCO.

If you know of Carwile’s whereabouts, LSCO asks that you contact them at (256) 232-0111.

News 19 will continue to provide updates they develop.

This is a developing story