Limestone County Sheriff’s Office arrests Toney man, searching for another person after church thefts

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who confessed to stealing catalytic converters from church vehicles.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Brian Carter Hensley, 41, confessed to deputies Monday.

He was charged with three counts of third-degree theft in connection with stealing the converters from church vehicles at Sweet Springs and Sardis Baptist Churches. His bond was set at $4,500.

The Sheriff’s Office said the Sweet Springs incident occurred on Dec. 23 and was captured on video.

The Sheriff’s Office also says they have warrants out for a second person in the case.