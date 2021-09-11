Limestone County Sheriff’s deputies earn Life Saving Awards for July rescue

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — A pair of Limestone County deputies received special awards this week for saving a drowning man earlier this year.

Deputies Jake Abernathy and Lucas Ferrell earned the Life Saving Award for rescuing a young man who was drowning off the Easter Ferry bridge near Morris Road. Deputies Ferrell and Clanton responded to the call, as did Abernathy, who was on his way home but responded anyway.

PICTURED (L-R): Chief Deputy Fred Sloss, Deputy Lucas Ferrell, and Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin

Upon arrival, Abernathy entered the water and began rescue procedures.

Due to swift waters, Abernathy lost his grip on the victim, causing Ferrell to jump in and gain control of the situation.

Ferrell pulled the victim to the shoreline where Clanton and other deputies were waiting. Exhausted, both Abernathy and Ferrell had to be helped out of the water.

“The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is committed to protecting the lives of our citizens,” said Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin. “Deputies Abernathy and Ferrell’s selfless act of heroism during this life-saving action is an excellent example of the commitment.”