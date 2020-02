Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. - Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely is due in court Monday.

This comes just two weeks before his trial on theft and ethics charges is due to begin.

But Blakely's trial date is also now in doubt after his lawyers requested a continuance.

His trial is set to begin March 9 and nearly 500 would-be jurors have been summoned.

The case has moved quickly.

Blakely was indicted in August 2019.

He remains in office handling his sheriff's duties while under indictment.