Limestone County Schools hiring 103 tutors with pandemic aid money

ATHENS, Ala. – Earlier this week Limestone County Schools signed off on using state relief funds to fill learning gaps brought on by the pandemic.

Starting Feb. 18, 103 tutors, many of which are current teachers, will come in early or stay late to ensure students get back on track.

“I jumped at the opportunity to be part of that because I love to teach reading,” said Rhonda Hacker, the reading coach at Cedar Hill Elementary.

Alabama received $66,854,427 from the U.S. Department of Education, which disbursed $4,053,060,000 nation wide. Alabama’s money is being distributed through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund (GEERF).

All Limestone County Schools will soon have 2-days a week where they provide tutoring, free to parents. Bus drivers will provide transportation and dinner will even be made available. While this may serve as a major relief for parents, Mrs. Hacker says their role is still critical.

“There will be somewhat of a take-home plan. For the students to read with their parents at home as well. Because when parents and school work together, all students benefit,” said Hacker.

Each individual school will determine which days of the week will be tutoring days. Some schools may have early options as well as afterschool programs.