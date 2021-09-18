Limestone County Schools expands Ready to Work program

Limestone County School Board member Bret McGill speaks to students in Donnie Story’s Ready to Work class at Elkmont High School earlier this week. (Limestone County Schools)

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — The Ready to Work program at Limestone County Schools is getting an expansion.

The program, which allows students to prepare themselves for careers after graduation, is taught through an elective course that was launched last month.

“We’re excited to be able to offer this program at all six of our high school campuses,” said Superintendent Dr. Randy Shearouse. “We saw the key opportunities it provided our students in the spring and wanted to expand upon that.”

The high school Ready to Work program was designed by employers who know exactly what they need from employees post-graduation.

The first five to seven weeks of the program include training that focuses on employee retention, time management, problem-solving skills, and critical thinking.

After completing the course, students will have the chance to earn credentials like the Alabama Certified Work Certificate and National Career Readiness Certificate. Only students with a 95 percent attendance and punctuality rate, good work ethic and other qualities coupled with 70% or higher on required assignments will be able to apply for the awards.

“It’s our goal as a school district to provide our students with superior educational opportunities,” Shearouse said. “We hope by doing so it will inspire them to be lifelong learners and productive citizens.”

For more information, visit lcsk12.org.