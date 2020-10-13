Limestone County Schools addresses virtual learning policy concerns

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Limestone County School system clarified its virtual learning attendance policy Tuesday.

This comes after a parent contacted News 19 with concerns about her child being potentially held back due to a virtual schoolwork overload.

Officials with the school system said a virtual student’s progress is determined by more than just one factor. But attendance is important. School leaders said showing up, or logging in, has been a recurring issue for some students.

News 19 investigative reporter Dallas Parker sat down with the school system’s executive director of human resources, Bill Tribble to learn more about the virtual school policies.

“There is an attendance policy and we want to make sure that parents are aware, number one so that their children progress the correct way. And two so that you know we can hold students accountable for their learning,” he explained.

When the pandemic began, the district said it had to draft a new attendance policy for students who would be learning from home.

“What we came up with was that number one they had to have 15% adequate progress, and then they could not miss more than 10 logins,” Tribble added. “If they went over the 10 logins or less than 15% progress on those grades, then we consider that student to be truant.”

The school district is currently reporting 10% to 15% of online students are not meeting those requirements.

“Our virtual students are getting behind. A lot of it has to do because they’re not logging in and just doing their work,” said Tribble.

The school system said parents had to agree that they had a reliable device and reliable internet service before their students could enroll virtually.

Tribble said he district recognizes some families’ lives are shifting each day during the pandemic, but parents must quickly communicate their problems with administrators because virtual classes are a semester long commitment.

“We’re about to open up that option to either change from traditional to virtual or virtual to traditional, we’re going to open that sometime around the first of November,” he explained. “Then we’re going to allow students and parents to make a decision to change starting the second semester.”

The district is hoping some students can turn things around next semester, and if not administrators remain firm that those students will not pass their classes.

“If they don’t participate, and they don’t get the content, then they’re not going to pass that course. And that doesn’t matter if it’s an online course or an in-person course, you have to put forth effort and time to be successful in in any schoolwork whether its online or traditional.”

The school district said the course load online is equivalent to that of in-person students. If internet connectivity issues arise parents can call and request a new device or an internet hotspot. But students are expected to be in assigned classes each day, unless excused by a teacher.