Limestone County one of 12 Alabama school districts receiving grants from No Kid Hungry to support summer meals

WASHINGTON, D.C. — No Kid Hungry, an organization committed to ending childhood hunger, announced $400,000 to 12 school districts and community organizations in Alabama, Limestone County being one of them.

Across the state, school districts and community organizations are expanding summer meal options to support kids with the nutrition they need.

Due to pandemic-related waivers, schools and community organizations can again this year offer grab ‘n go, bundled or delivered meals.

“No child should have to struggle with an empty stomach or stress about when they will eat again. These grants will help reach more kids with the food they need to grow up healthy, educated and strong,” said Eleni Towns, Associate Director for the No Kid Hungry campaign.

The program, named “Break for a Plate” is the summer food service created to ensure all Alabama children continue to receive nutritious meals throughout their summer vacation, offering two free meals each day to kids and teens up to 18 years of age.

For information on where to find these meals, visit the Free Meals Finder map or text “FOOD” (or “COMIDA”) to 877-877.

Below are the recipients of No Kid Hungry summer grants across the state of Alabama:

Cherokee County Board of Education

Limestone County Schools

Dothan Leisure Services

Ekklesia Missionary Baptist

Hale County Board of Education

Fayette County School District

Pounds of Care

Friends of Theo Ratliff Activity Center

Phenix City Schools

Roanoke City Schools

Selma City Schools

Demopolis City Schools