(WHNT) — Limestone County authorities are searching for a missing piece of farm equipment valued at more than $50,000.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, the KWC Phillips Harrow Model 4505 was stolen from a field at the intersection of Quinn and Glaze roads around 8 p.m. on November 27.

Officials say the suspect was possibly driving a box truck.

If anyone has information related to the whereabouts of this equipment, contact Investigator Jay Stinnett at 256-232-0111.