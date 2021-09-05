Limestone County NAACP to host annual Educational Golf Classic

ATHENS, Ala. — The Limestone County NAACP will host its annual Educational Golf Classic on Saturday, September 11 in Athens.

The event will be held at the Southern Gayle Golf Course, located at 22230 Mooresville Road in Athens. Tee off begins at 8 a.m. with registration one hour prior.

The entry of $120 for a team or $60 for an individual golfer includes green and cart fees.

Proceeds from the tournament will directly benefit the organization’s educational youth programs.

In a statement, the organization said, “The Limestone County NAACP understands the importance of preparing students today for future success.”

“Therefore, we offer a variety of free programming to include our STEPS reading programs, annual scholarship program, ACT-SO, a national competitive academic olympics, and MLK annual oratorical contest,” the statement concluded.