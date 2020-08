ATHENS, Ala. – A Limestone County judge sentenced a man to life in prison in a 2017 murder case.

Marty Gene Stafford II, 30, was sentenced to life in prison with the possiblity of parole

Stafford was convicted in the shooting death of Brenton Gatlin, who police said was shot during a robbery at a home on Horton Street July 25, 2017. Gatlin later died at a hospital.

Two other people were charged in Gatlin’s death, Terry Dale Amerson and Kandes Elizabeth Lambert.