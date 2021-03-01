Limestone County man elected new chair of Alabama Republican Party

A Limestone County resident has been elected as the new chairman of the Alabama Republican Party.

John Wahl was elected as the new chairman over the weekend at the State Executive Committee meeting in Montgomery.

“The people of Alabama stand for conservative values, and they understand why these issues are so important,” Wahl said in a statement. “I want everyone to know that I share these values, and that my promise to the people of Alabama is that the Republican Party will stand with them no matter what we face in the coming years.”

Wahl previously served as senior vice chairman of the ALGOP. He also was a member of Alabama’s Electoral College delegation in the 2020 general election and was part of U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s transition team.

Wahl is a butterfly farmer and raises butterflies for zoos, botanical gardens and exhibits.

Wahl succeeds Terry Lathan of Mobile, who opted not to run for another term.