LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Limestone County authorities confirmed a man was killed after a tree fell on him Wednesday morning.

Coroner Mike West told News 19 that Wesley Thorpe, 43, of Frankenwing, Tenn., was killed after being struck by a tree at his home on Reunion Road.

The initial call came in just after 10 a.m. Wednesday.

West said the incident happened while Thorpe was clearing trees from his land.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) will continue to investigate the incident.