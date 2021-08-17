Limestone County inmate escapes from work-release site

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — A Limestone County inmate escaped from his work-release site Tuesday morning.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office was notified by Vulcan Plastics in Athens, that a work release inmate left their property around 8:29 a.m. on a black Kawasaki motorcycle belonging to another employee.

Joel Dwight Gooch, 35, is serving a sentence of child support. Gooch is a white male, 5’7” tall, weighing around 135 pounds, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding Gooch’s whereabouts, contact the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 232-0111.