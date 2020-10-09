Limestone County inmate died after testing positive for COVID-19

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – An inmate serving a life sentence for murder at Limestone County Correctional Facility died on October 8, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

ADOC said that Johnny Dwight Terry, 74, of Lawrence County, had multiple preexisting medical conditions. Terry was transferred to a local area hospital for care on October 6, after showing symptoms of COVID-19. Terry tested positive for COVID-19.

ADOC officials confirm Terry died at the hospital.

The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) has confirmed that two inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 as of October 7, at Limestone Correctional Facility.

All existing quarantine protocols held in-place or newly implemented as recommended by the ADOC’s contracted State Medical Director are being maintained at each facility where newly identified positive inmates are currently housed.

ADOC said 441 total cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among Alabama’s inmate population, 33 of which remain active.