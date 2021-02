LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Multiple fire units responded to an early-morning house fire on Hall Road Wednesday morning.

The fire, at 17685 Hall Road, started around 4:00 Wednesday morning.

Fire crews say the house was a total loss. The family who lives in the home got out safely.

We understand one firefighter hurt his ankle and had to be taken for treatment, but no other injuries have been reported as a result of the fire.