Limestone County gets $250,000 for bridge replacement

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey announced a number of grants for road projects across the state Wednesday, including a bridge replacement in Limestone County.

The county received $250,000 for a bridge replacement on Thatch Road that is within five miles of Highway 53 and in an area of the county seeing steady growth, according to the Limestone County Commission.

“We are grateful for the investment that the Annual Grant Program is making in our county,” Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly said in a news release. “The replacement of this bridge is vital to the improvement of our infrastructure in this area for future growth.”

The Limestone County project is one of six receiving money in the final award cycle of the state’s Annual Grant Program. The program, which is part of the Rebuild Alabama Act, is paying for 37 road projects this year totaling $10.2 million.

A timeline for the project was not given.