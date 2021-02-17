Limestone County fire made worse by freeze, fire officials say

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — Numerous fire departments within the county fought flames and freezing temperatures, which made a Wednesday house fire even more treacherous as water used to put out the flames turned into ice.

According to East Limestone Volunteer Fire, two firefighters suffered ankle injuries from slipping on the ice surrounding the house and had to go to the hospital.

Fire officials told News 19 the family made it out okay, but two dogs died in the fire.

Red Cross officials said this was their first disaster response during this week’s cold blast.

“You have to have a plan ahead of time, and they had one,” Red Cross volunteer Robert Rolf said. “So they had a meeting place outside, so they were able to get out and they met and they were okay.”

Crews stayed on scene throughout the morning.

East Limestone Fire officials said they’re glad for the help from neighboring departments.