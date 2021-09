ATHENS, Ala. – A drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will serve members of the community Thursday.

Nomi Health System and the Alabama Department of Public Health are hosting the testing event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on September 9.

Tests will be administered at the Limestone County Old Veteran’s Museum at 100 Pryor Street W in Athens.

Anyone needing a test can pre-register here, but

Anyone that needs help with scheduling an appointment or getting their test results can call 205-927-3438.