Limestone County deputy, suspect hospitalized after stolen vehicle pursuit

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A Limestone County deputy and a person accused of stealing a vehicle were injured after a pursuit Wednesday.

BREAKING: Narcotics investigators were led on a foot pursuit in Salem this afternoon, when the suspect stole this SUV from a parking lot and led deputies on a pursuit into TN and back to State Line Rd and Cave Branch Rd where he crashed the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/47ARsWZ6Vm — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) June 17, 2020

Authorities said the suspect stole an SUV from a parking lot and led deputies on a pursuit into Tennessee and back to State Line Rd and Cave Branch Rd where he crashed the vehicle.

After the crash, authorities said the suspect ran away, but was later caught by a deputy. The suspect fought with the deputy, and both sustained injuries.

Both were taken to Athens-Limestone Hospital for their injuries.