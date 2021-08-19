Limestone County deals with overnight storm damage

ATHENS, Ala. – Overnight storms caused some damage in Athens after a tornado warning was issued for the area just after 6:30 Wednesday evening.

The storm knocked down a tree and a few power lines at the intersection of West Market Street and Shannon near downtown Athens.

Athens road crews spent several hours clearing the area, using a tractor and chainsaw to remove the debris.

Residents were able to get around the debris through several side roads.

News 19 crews also stopped at an accident and power outage on Old Highway 251 near Oakdale, for a non-storm-related wreck.

East Limestone Fire told our crews that a truck took out a power pole and almost hit a house before the storm hit that portion of the county.

The fire department said they were able to get the driver, who is expected to survive, out of the truck before the storm hit.

Crews are continuing to work to restore power, but residents are expected to be without power until it can be re-routed.