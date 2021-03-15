Limestone County couple sentenced in federal child exploitation case

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A Limestone County couple has been sentenced to federal prison time after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

Bethany Leigh Siniard, 37, was sentenced Monday to 19 years and seven months in prison on two counts of child pornography production and one count of child pornography possession. Once she has completed her sentence, she will also have five years of supervised release.

Gregory Anderson, 49, was sentenced in January to 20 years in prison on the same charges. He will have 20 year supervised release upon completion of his sentence, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Siniard pleaded guilty in August 2019. Anderson pleaded guilty in November 2019.

The couple was first arrested by Limestone County authorities in August 2018.