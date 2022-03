LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – An inmate assaulted an officer with a weapon at the Limestone Correctional Facility, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

The officer is reported to have received non-life-threatening injuries from the incident on Tuesday and was taken to a local hospital.

The facility houses about 2,370 male inmates, according to the website.

ADOC’s Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating the incident.