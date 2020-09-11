Limestone County cancer survivor gets surprise beach trip

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A childhood cancer survivor is getting the trip of her dreams thanks to Make-A-Wish Alabama and her loved oned.

Kyara is from Limestone County and has never been to the beach. Her friends and classmates at Athens High School wanted to help get her there so they raised $10,000 for her vacation.

On Thursday, nearly a thousand people surprised Kyara to wish her a great trip with ballons, signs and music.

“This was something that we wanted for her for so long, and she had no idea this day was happening,” said Lacy Fitzpatrick with Make-a-Wish Alabama. “And right as we’re pulling in, I said to her, ‘You know, I don’t think you know what’s about to happen, but there’s about a thousand people that are surrounding this school that are so happy to see you going on your wish today and there here to celebrate you.’ And she looked at me and she was like, ‘Wow, this is for me?'”