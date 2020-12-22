Limestone County authorities search for bank card theft suspect

LIMSTONE COUNTY, Ala. — Limestone County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking for a person who they believe used a card skimmer to steal someone’s bank card information.

Authorities said Tuesday that a person who bought fuel Sunday morning at Mid Pointe Chevron on Highway 72 near Mooresville Road had their account information taken and used to buy more than $400 in gift cards, a candle and Styrofoam cups.

The sheriff’s office posted video of the suspect along with their warning.

The sheriff’s office said anyone who has used a card at the pump at Mid Pointe Chevron should check their account for fraudulent transactions.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or believes their account was compromised is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 256-232-0111.