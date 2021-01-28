Limestone County asking for help to clean up Buzzard Roost Road

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A known dumping area in West Limestone will be getting some much-needed attention the first Saturday in February.

The Limestone County Commission and Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful, Inc., (KALB) are working together to organize the clean up of Buzzard Roost Road. District 4 County Commissioner, LaDon Townsend, reached out to KALB about the continual dumping and littering issues on the county road.

“Buzzard Roost Road is heavily littered with multiple dumpsites and has needed attention for quite some time. There are couches, televisions, toilets, an old hot tub, and more that have been dumped along the roadside, as well as plastic and glass bottles and other littered items,” said KALB Executive Coordinator Leigh Patterson.

The County Commissioner has plans to improve the road so that it will be usable, especially for law enforcement, and to help prevent future dumping.

Those interested in helping out can find out more information at Buzzard Roost Cleanup or email KALBCares@gmail.com.

Volunteers will meet at the intersection of Shoal Creek Road and Buzzard Roost Road. Officials ask that people not drive on Buzzard Roost Road to get to the meeting point.

KALB will provide litter grabbers, safety vests, trash bags, and gloves. It is highly recommended that volunteers wear waterproof shoes and work clothes to the event.

Masks and social distancing will be required of participants when in a group setting. The clean-up will be from 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday, February, 6th.