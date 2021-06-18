Limestone Co. NAACP hosts Juneteenth COVID-19 vaccination drive

FILE – This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution in east Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

ATHENS, Ala. — The Limestone County NAACP will host a free COVID-19 vaccination drive in celebration of the new Juneteenth federal holiday.

The event will be hosted at Lincoln-Bridgeforth Park on Saturday, June 19 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The vaccinations provided come at no cost to the patient, who must be 12 years of age and older, and do not require a pre-scheduled appointment. In addition, the event also boasts free COVID-19 testing, the chance to donate blood, as well as the opportunity to register to vote or gain a state-issued photo ID.

Free rides to and from the vaccination site will be provided. Call 256-277-8489 for transportation information.

The event is a partnership between the Limestone County NAACP, Athens-Limestone Hospital, and several other health care providers.