‘Light up Friday Nights’ campaign pays tribute to Alabama healthcare workers

Midsection of female doctor helping surgeon wearing surgical glove. Medical colleagues are preparing for surgery. They are standing in emergency room.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is honoring those on the COVID-19 frontline during a special campaign this month.

Ivey is calling on Alabamians to thank health care workers for their efforts by leaving their porch lights on every Friday in October.

“We’re lighting up Friday nights for our heroes. I’m continually amazed at the dedication of health care employees who work all year long to care for us and who during tough times, such as COVID, only seem to work harder,” Gov. Ivey said in a press release. “We owe them a huge debt of gratitude for the countless hours they’ve spent at hospitals, clinics and other facilities saving lives and helping to prevent the spread of this virus.”

The governor’s office said many local schools will be highlighting health care workers during upcoming sporting events.

“I urge all Alabamians to give an extra pat on the back this month to the men and women who have gone above and beyond during this virus and who continue to do so,” Ivey said.

The governor’s office partnered with the Alabama Hospital Association, the Alabama Department of Education, the Council for Leaders in Alabama’s Schools, the Alabama Independent School Association, the Alabama High School Athletic Association and School Superintendents of Alabama for the campaign.

To read the complete proclamation, click here.