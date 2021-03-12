LifeSouth opens pop-up location in Madison

MADISON, Ala. – To help hospitals with their ever-present need for blood, LifeSouth has opened a new temporary donation site in Madison.

“There is no doubt we have struggled with blood donation recently,” Kami May, District Community Development Coordinator said. With winter weather and the pandemic blood donations have been down.

LifeSouth has been placed on an Emergency Appeal, which means that there is less than a two-day supply of blood on shelves for area hospitals.

“We want to make it convenient for our donors to give blood,” May said. “The need for blood is not going away, so we want to make sure we are doing everything in our power to make it easy for all to donate.”

The new site is located at 12060 County Line Road, Suite F. It will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm.

Visit www.lifesouth.org to schedule an appointment or call LifeSouth’s 1-888-795-2707.