LifeSouth offering COVID-19 antibody tests for blood donors

(WHNT) — LifeSouth will begin offering COVID-19 antibody tests for all eligible blood donors at their events.

Those identified as having COVID-19 antibodies will be eligible to donate convalescent plasma for others who are fighting the virus.

“Donating blood and convalescent plasma is one of the fastest and most impactful ways to help our neighbors in this public health emergency,” said Dr. Chris Lough, Vice President of Medical Services for LifeSouth Community Blood Centers.

The test, authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), detects antibodies from a COVID-19 infection. A positive result on the test would indicate some immunity and past exposure to the virus, according to a news release from LifeSouth.

Healthy blood donors who have been exposed to COVID-19, fully recovered and have been symptom-free for two weeks are encouraged to donate their plasma, if they have antibodies.

“Local hospitals and patients need the community’s support every day – and especially now, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise,” Lough continued.

To donate blood or convalescent plasma, visit lifesouth.org or call 888-795-2707 to schedule an appointment.