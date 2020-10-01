LifeSouth needs blood donors

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – LifeSouth says they are facing an emergency need for blood donors, especially type O positive.

According to LifeSouth, hospitals have resumed normal operations, but donations are declining because of COVID-19. LifeSouth says they worry that if donations do not increase, patient care may be affected.

Schools, businesses community events, and churches who hold blood drives regularly are unable to because of closures and limited hours.

“Although blood shortages are anticipated during summer months, this time of year we generally see an ample supply, but because of COVID, we can’t hold our normal blood drives, including high school and college blood drives,” said JD Pettyjohn, vice president of operations for LifeSouth. “We are in dire need of blood donors as patients in our local hospitals rely on blood to survive, and there is no substitute for blood donations, this is why blood donors are so important.”

LifeSouth asks all blood donors, especially O positive donors, to go donate.

Visit www.lifesouth.org to find the closest blood center or blood drive near you or call LifeSouth’s toll-free number, 1-888-795-2707.

Appointments can also be made online or by calling.