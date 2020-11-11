LifeSouth hosting multiple community blood drives

LifeSouth has issued an emergency appeal for blood donors. In an effort to assist with the shortage of blood, the non-profit is hosting multiple blood drives.

LifeSouth says it will be following CDC health guidelines as it pertains to COVID-19.

“We are wiping down beds between donors, everyone on our busses and in our centers are required to wear masks, and we have limited the number of donors allowed to give at one time,” Kelley McPhail, district director at LifeSouth said in a news release. “It has never been a better time to give blood.”

The following is a list of times and locations for upcoming community blood drives:

Shoals Community Drive

November 14 at 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Alabama Music Hall of Fame Tuscumbia, AL

During the Shoals community blood drive, all donors will receive free admission to the Alabama Music Hall of Fame Museum along with a free appetizer card to Texas Roadhouse and one pound of Papa Murphy’s cookie dough.

Albertville/Guntersville/Etowah Community Drives

November 18 at 8:00 am – 3:00 pm

Rainbow City Municipal Courtroom Rainbow City, AL

All donors will receive LifeSouth recognition items.

December 1 at 7:00 am – 7:00 pm

Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater Albertville, AL

This Albertville blood drive is nicknamed, 12 Hours of Christmas. Every hour donors will be entered in a drawing to win a fabulous prize thanks to community sponsors. Donors will also receive snacks and a free t-shirt.

Decatur/Cullman Community Drive:

November 21 at 9:00 am – 3:30 pm

Pleasant View Baptist Church Holly Pond, AL

The Decatur/Cullman community drive is in memory of Brother Randy Burtram. Burtram used blood products on a regular basis and was the pastor at Pleasant View Baptist Church. Each donor will go home with a free t-shirt.

Madison/Huntsville Community Drive:

December 5 at 8:00 am – 4:00 pm

LifeSouth Madison Blood Center Madison, AL

The Madison/Huntsville drive will be called, Joy of Giving. The event is to highlight that giving blood is a joy! Every donor will be able to spin our giant prize wheel that will have prizes that range from oil changes and car washes to food vouchers, spa certificates, and cold hard cash! This day will also offer free gift wrapping for donors and free food too!

Every donors receives a free COVID-19 antibodies test and a free cholesterol screening Please visit www.lifesouth.org to find the closest blood center or blood drive near you. Call LifeSouth’s toll-free number, 1-888-795-2707 for more information on giving and to schedule an appointment