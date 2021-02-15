LifeSouth closes some donation locations, urges people to donate when roads clear

LifeSouth closed many of its locations and canceled blood drives Monday and Tuesday because of the icy conditions across North Alabama.

Centers in Madison, Florence and Cullman closed for Monday and Tuesday and mobile drives in those areas were cancelled. The centers in Decatur and Albertville were still open Monday, but LifeSouth said they would be closed Tuesday.

LifeSouth officials said they are in an emergency blood appeal, meaning local hospitals have less than a two-day blood supply. LifeSouth said it must collect 180 blood product donations every day for patients at 17 North Alabama hospitals.

LifeSouth asked that anyone eligible be ready to give blood once the roads are safe to travel on.

People interested in donating can contact LifeSouth at 1-888-795-2707 or make an appointment on the LifeSouth website.