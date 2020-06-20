Liberty Restaurant in Scottsboro reopens nearly 9 months after fire destroys kitchen

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – The Liberty Restaurant in Scottsboro reopened Friday after being closed for nearly a year.

“It’s like going to momma’s house, and when you can’t go to momma’s house anymore because you’re too old and bless her heart she’s in heaven, but it’s good to see it back open ,” said Langston resident Butch Vaught, who had lunch at the Liberty Restaurant.

The restaurant closed in November 2019 after an electrical fire near the back door, destroyed the majority of the kitchen.

Friday was an exciting and busy day for owner Barry Nichols and his staff.

“We’ve come a long way from where we were eight months and five days ago. People were outside the door waiting and we’ve been busy all day long,” said Nichols.

Nichols joked that some people came by multiple times Friday. One person who did that is Scottsboro resident Kirk Griggs.

Nichols told WHNT News 19 that a lot of money and hard work went into the renovation.

“It was taken down to a shell and redone all the way through and through. New ventilation systems put in, air condition systems. New ceiling, new lights. The whole back is brand new. All the wiring has been brought up to code or past code, new equipment, better than ever,” explained Nichols.

“It’s one of the oldest businesses in Scottsboro. It’s sort of one of the staples of the community and everybody missed the good old country cooking while it’s been closed,” said Griggs. ‘It’s just a place where everybody comes together, you always see folks that you know and everybody’s just relaxed and enjoy the atmosphere here.”

While Nichols said he missed feeding the community, he said the timing of the renovation worked out for him because the novel coronavirus pandemic shut down restaurants across the globe a few months after the fire.