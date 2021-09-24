Lauderdale County business owner indicted on federal money laundering charges

A business in Lexington was raided by federal agents on Wednesday.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – A business in Lexington was raided by federal agents Wednesday and the owner has been indicted on federal money laundering charges.

According to court documents, Francisco Javier Guerra Torres was indicted Friday on three counts of money laundering related to wire transfers in January and February 2021. The wire transfers totaled $738,750, records show.

The documents were filed in Palm Beach County in the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Florida.

If Torres is found guilty he could face jail time and would have to forfeit to the government “any property, real or personal, involved in the offense, and any real property traceable to such property.”

The indictment names Francisco Javier Guerra Torres, while the listed name of owner of the business under scrutiny is Francisco Guerra.

Lexington Police Chief Augie Hendershot said Wednesday, the business — Global Special Effects, had multiple active warrants from various federal agencies including the Army Criminal Investigations Division, the FBI, and Homeland Security.