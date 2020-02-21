Let the Good Times Roll: Tips to Ensure a Fun and Safe Mardi Gras Experience

Laissez les bons temps rouler! Throw me something mista! Those are two phrases one will hear during any Mardi Gras festivity. But before you start celebrating, Better Business Bureau warns consumers to be cautious of third party booking sites and to avoid becoming a victim of theft or scam. Here are a few tips to make sure the good times do, indeed, roll.

BBB tips for a Happy Mardi Gras:

Traveling to be a part of the festivities? Start With Trust®. Check with BBB.org for travel agents, hotels, restaurants and other travel necessities. It is also a great source if you are local and buying beads and other throws for a ball or parade. See our advice for planning your next vacation or trip.

Even a third-party booking site should give you a way to confirm your reservation, so you won’t be stranded when you arrive. Remember that confirming a phony reservation with the hotel afterward, may be too late. Know your surroundings. Before heading out to celebrate, familiarize yourself with the parade route. More often than not, being in unfamiliar places makes you more vulnerable to street crimes. Also, be aware of where the local police are located.

Beware of ATM skimmers at banks, convenience stores and ATM machines. Pull on the card slider; if it is loose or looks altered, report it to a business owner or manager and find another ATM. Read more about skimming and shimming. Alcohol Safety. Protect yourself from drugs or other unknown substances. Never leave your drink unattended or accept a drink unless you saw it being poured. If there is no bartender, stick to bottled drinks and avoid punch bowls. If you think your drink has been tampered with, don’t drink it, and tell someone else immediately in case you get sick.

