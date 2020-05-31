Lego releasing Lamborghini kit

Here’s a chance to own a Lamborghini for a few hundred dollars – but it’s not exactly street legal.

Thursday, Lego unveiled this replica of the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37.

This model kit isn’t like your normal kit. Lego says it features more than 3,600 pieces.

Once put together, the model car includes doors that open, gold rims, and even a replica of the car’s V12 engine.

The Lamborghini kits will be available at Lego stores starting next month and other retailers in August. The kit costs around $380.