(WHNT) — A federal three-judge panel today declared the Alabama Legislature has to redraw the state’s congressional map by July 21st.

In a 5-4 decision on June 8, the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed a lower court ruling that found Alabama’s current 7-district congressional map violated the Voting Rights Act and ordered the GOP-led state to create a new map with an additional majority-Black district.

The court ruled the plaintiffs were correct that Alabama’s black population was large enough to justify a majority black or near-majority black congressional districts. Right now, Alabama has one majority-black district, district 7 in West Alabama.

The state of Alabama is the defendant in the case. Lawyers for the state told the three-judge panel last week that the legislature intended to redraw the map during a special session from July 17th through the 21st.

In setting out the map-making schedule on Tuesday, the court set July 21st as a firm deadline.

The court said in its order that it is “acutely aware” that these proceedings are time-sensitive. There is a congressional election next year, and Alabama’s primary election is set for March 5th.

While setting out the schedule for the redistricting, the court said it had asked Alabama Secretary of State, Wes Allen, what was the latest date a map had to be in place in order for it to be used in the 2024 election.

Allen told the court that an October 1 date would provide enough time to reassign voters, print and distribute ballots, and otherwise conduct the forthcoming 2024 primary elections based on the new map.

The new schedule for redistricting the state’s congressional map is as follows:

Status reports due July 7 and 14

Ala. Legislature’s map done by July 21

Plaintiff’s objection by July 28

Hearing on Aug. 14 if necessary

The court-appointed special master and cartographer won’t be asked to do any work until after July 21, the court said today. Given the stakes involved, they could be very busy after that date.