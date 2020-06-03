Legendary Tennessee coach Johnny Majors dies at 85

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Legendary Tennessee football coach Johnny Majors has died at the age of 85.

The University of Pittsburgh, where Majors also coached, confirmed his passing in a tweet Wednesday morning.

John Majors, 1935-2020.



He led us to our greatest glory and changed Pitt forever.



Thank you, Coach. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/bPs4OEoQXW — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) June 3, 2020

Majors coached for the University of Tennessee from 1977 to 1992.

Majors was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 1987. He was named SEC Player of the Year and garned multiple All-American selections as a running back at Tennessee in the late 50’s.

After winning the 1977 National Championship as Pittsburgh’s head coach, Majors returned to his alma mater to coach the Volunteers. He led the Vols to the 1985 SEC Championship and back-to-back conference titles in 1989 and 1990. He finished with an overall coaching record of 185-137-10.