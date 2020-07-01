Legendary high school basketball coach Jerry Dugan died at 81

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – High school basketball coaching legend Jerry Dugan died on Tuesday at age 81.

Jerry Dugan’s ties to the Tennessee Valley were strong. He coached Hazel Green to a state championship in 1967 and did the same at Lee a year later.

He passed away with his wife Sharon by his side.

His overall record as a coach was 617-332 and he remains the only basketball coach in the history of the AHSAA to win consecutive state championships in different classifications.

Dugan was a inducted into the Huntsville-Madison County Sports Hall of Fame in 1989.