HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Hartselle’s very own Junior Hill, one of the most recognized spiritual leaders in the Tennessee Valley, died Wednesday at the age of 87.

The Southern Baptist Evangelist had a preaching career that spanned more than 60 years. Hill is being remembered by his family, the spiritual community, and countless others for the lives he touched during his journey.

Known as the “country preacher”, he was a beloved member of the Hartselle community but his impact stretched far beyond North Alabama. Hill spent more than two decades traveling the world sharing the word of God and led more than 1,800 revivals.

“I found that he was very faithful in what he wanted to do, what God called him to do,” said his wife Carole Hill.

The late pastor was dedicated to preaching and had a deep love for people, often being referred to as “Brother Junior”. Hill spent nearly 70 years preaching and leading others to Christ.

One of the late evangelist’s many accomplishments came when he was elected as the first Vice President of the Southern Baptist Convention in 1989. Carole, his wife of 66 years says she will remember his kind-hearted ways the most.

“I don’t hear him say I love you a dozen times a day like he has done for years and he always complimented,” Carole told News 19. “I may have been out in the yard pulling weeds or something like that but he would say you look so pretty today.”

Hill spent more than two decades starting in the 1960s preaching at more than 40 churches a year during his time as a traveling evangelist. The late preacher also wrote many books including an autobiography called “They Call Me Junior” highlighting his 68 years in ministry.

His daughter Melanie Hill says over the years, she’s noticed the impact her father had on the many lives he touched.

“I realized that the older he got how loved he was and it wasn’t just the love in our family, but everybody loved brother Junior,” Melanie said. “The one thing I can say about Dad is that I never had to wonder if he loved me”.

Hill’s grandchildren Julianna Pike and Kelley Hill are remembering him as their papa.

“He preached that you had to have a childlike heart and that was a way to come to Christ was to go back the way you were as a child and see how simple and easy it is to be saved,” Pike said.

“I asked him a question at Christmas time, what’s your favorite memory from the year? He said just seeing people get saved,” his granddaughter Kelley said. “Even in his last days, even in the passing stages, what was on the forefront of his mind was the salvation of the lord”.

As for his other granddaughters Katie Fields and Bonnie Pearce, the country preacher was comical and referred to himself as “America’s Most Handsome Man”.

“He loved a good joke, he would joke about himself, and he would joke about other people. He could take jokes, he could dish them out, he was just so much fun,” Fields said.

“The best part about him was that even if someone had only met him one time, they felt like they knew him because he was that genuine and loving. Most of the time he remembered who they were,” Pearce told News 19.

Hill’s wife Carole says he was selfless but his love for people and fellow pastors is what made him even more special.

“To the born-again community, he was just plain Junior, he never wanted to what we say put on airs or elevate himself,” Carole said.

The family says Hill will be laid to rest on Tuesday, January 9th at Westmeade Baptist Church in Decatur. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. followed by a homegoing service at 1 p.m.