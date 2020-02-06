Legendary actor Kirk Douglas dead at 103, People reports

Actor Kirk Douglas attends the ceremony honoring his son actor Michael Douglas with a Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame, in Hollywood, California on November 6, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES – Renowned actor, producer, director and author Kirk Douglas has died at the age of 103, according to a statement obtained by People.

“It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” his son, Michael, wrote. “To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.”

Douglas’ decorated career spanned decades, but he is remembered for his role in classic movies such as “Spartacus,” “The Bad and the Beautiful,” “In Harm’s Way,” “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” and dozens of others.

“Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet,” Michael said in the statement. “Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son.”

He is survived by his wife, Anne Buydens, and sons, Michael, Joel, Peter and Eric.

