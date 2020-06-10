Legal Services attorney talks about evictions during still uncertain times

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Governor Ivey’s ban on eviction set-outs to protect people’s housing during the pandemic has been lifted.

The Madison County Sheriffs office says they are back to scheduling eviction set-outs now that COVID-19 protections for tenants have expired.

“Once Governor Ivey’s eviction moratorium was lifted the phones have not stopped ringing,” said housing law attorney Holly Ray.

Holly Ray is the managing attorney at Legal Services Huntsville Office. She says they are seeing an uptick in people calling concerned about being evicted.

“If there is any way humanly possible to pay your rent, now is the time to open that conversation with your landlord, pay what you can,” said Ray.

She says for those who know they can’t pay their rent current, her team is there to assist.

“If your circumstances have changed so much that you know where you live now is not going to be affordable moving forward, now is the time to start looking for ways to move on with dignity. We can help negotiate that in many cases with landlords,” says Ray.

Ray says a majority of the calls they are getting now are from renters who fell behind in April after things shut down in March and they haven’t been able to catch back up.

“COVID-19 seems to be the thing that has broken across the financial spectrum. We are getting properties that we dont normally get clients from. Higher end properties where we are seeing evictions start to pend,” said Ray.

But some evictions are cases that were behind before COVID, so now that courts are open again and the sheriffs office can legally set people out… that threat is imminent for some.

“If you are in a case where a writ of possesion has been issued please know that may mean the sheriff could come out as soon as tomorrow. You need to be looking for a place to stay,” said Ray.

Ray encourages people to search for resources to help if they are behind on rent, and a good place to start is by calling 211 or visiting their website http://www.211connectsalabama.org/

“There are some COVID-19 grants that went out federally to help with rent and utility assistance and we have several local agencies that have them,” says Ray.

Some tenants are still federally protected from evictions. That applies to people living in public housing or section 8, or housing with ‘federally backed mortgages.’ If thats the case, landlords cannot file evictions between March 27 and July 25 for non-payment.