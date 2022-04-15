ALABAMA (WHNT) — More than 1,200 people are waiting on the organ transplant list in Alabama.

April is National Donate Life Month, highlighting awareness of organ, eye, and tissue donations.

Legacy of Hope is the organization that works as a liaison between organ donors, their families, and organ recipients in Alabama. The organization’s Director of Education Ann Rayburn said while organ donors save lives, the gift of donation has the potential to reach beyond the recipient.

“So often the families we work with have lost a loved one unexpectedly,” Rayburn said. “Oftentimes, at a young age, way too soon, and it gives them an opportunity to leave a legacy and help somebody.”

If you choose to be an organ donor, Rayburn said it is a good idea to have a conversation with your family.

“It’s helpful to the family to have heard in your own words that you want to donate and why that’s important to you,” Rayburn said.

You can change your organ donor status next time you update your driver’s license, or you can register your status directly through Legacy of Hope.

Register to be an organ donor through Legacy of Hope here.