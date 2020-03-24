Legacy Elementary students thank those on the COVID-19 frontline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - Students and teachers at Legacy Elementary found a creative way to thank those on the COVID-19 frontline while continuing to practice social distancing.

Kindergarten and first-grade teachers collaborated virtually and came up with the idea for a video to thank medical personnel, first responders and law enforcement. Students sent in photos to contribute.

"In Madison County Schools, we are using every opportunity to teach our children to honor those who are sacrificing so much," said Madison County Schools spokesman Tim Hall. "At the same time, this is a challenge for them to use technology and stay connected to education."

In the video, dozens of students are seen smiling while holding homemade thank-you signs. At this time, all K-12 public schools are scheduled to reopen April 6.