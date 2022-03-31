HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Lee High Schools students are preparing for the opening night of their upcoming show, ‘Sister Act: The Musical’. The play premiers Thursday, April 7 at the Lee Mainstage Theatre.

Here is a synopsis of the play on Showtix4u.com:

When disco diva, Deloris Van Cartier, witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won’t be found: a convent! Disguised as a nun named Sister Mary Clarence, she uses her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, breathing new life into the church and community, but could her antics blow her cover? Featuring original music by Tony and Oscar winner Alan Menken, outrageous dancing, and a truly moving story about the power of sisterhood. Sister Act is the feel-good musical comedy that will give audiences a reason to REJOICE!

The show runs April 7, 8, 9 at 7:00 in the evening as well at 2:00 p.m. on April 9.

Tickets can be purchased using Showtix4u.com.